OCTOBER 30 — Malaysia has bold plans to rapidly transform its energy system to solar. So far, the signs are good.Since 2000 and the Five Fuel Diversification Policy, Malaysia has included biomass, biogas, municipal waste, solar and small hydropower in the energy mix., which set a target of 20 percent renewable energy in the power generation mix (also known as the installed capacity mix) by 2025.

Such was the programme’s success the government was forced to reduce the feed-in rates in 2016 due to ballooning costs. Still, the programmewas introduced in November 2016 where users would first use the power generated for their own consumption and sell any excess power to the national grid at a displaced cost.

The scheme was altered in 2019 to include an offset, whereby every 1kWh exported to the grid by the solar PV owner was offset against 1kWh of electricity an owner consumed from the grid.programme, launched in 2017, encouraged local and international businesses to develop big solar projects which could generate and sell electricity to wholesale buyers.has been in operation from the four cycles of the LSS programme as of August 2023. A further 949. headtopics.com

Another project will be the development of a 2,500MW hybrid hydro-floating solar PV installation, i.e. a floating solar installation placed at Another initiative will look into expanding the virtual aggregation mechanism for rooftop solar programmes. This would allow an owner to sell any excess energy generated from their installation directly to other consumers.

Malaysia has shown a strong commitment to promoting solar energy development since the introduction of the National Renewable Energy Policy in 2010. This commitment has proven fruitful by the significant rise in operational solar PV installations over the last 13 years. headtopics.com

Although there are still several challenges ahead, Malaysia has set new initiatives under the NETR, which will accelerate the growth of solar energy as Malaysia’s predominant renewable energy source.*Ungku Anisa Ungku Amirulddin is an Associate Professor at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UniTen), Malaysia and leads the Energy Efficiency Research Group at the Institute of Power Engineering, UniTen.

‘Be sensitive to importance of power safety’ adviceKota Kinabalu: The Sabah West Coast Energy Commission (STPBNS) called on the community to be sensitive and aware of the importance of electrical safety. Read more ⮕

Political strength is bargaining powerUndoing Sabah’s 30 years of inequitable treatments from Federal. My deep appreciation for the messages and calls on my last week article “Anwar dealt Sabah poor card in NIMP2030?”. Read more ⮕

Nomatech plans to export low GI Primera Red Rice next yearBANGI: Nomatech Sdn Bhd plans to export its Primera Red Rice to Japan, Singapore, Ireland and the Middle East countries early next year. Nomatech dire... Read more ⮕

US House speaker plans vote on stand-alone Israel aid billMike Johnson says he expects floor action this week to advance a funding bill for Israel exclusively. Read more ⮕

X Introduces Basic And Premium Plus Plans; Starts From RM13.13 Per MonthX, formerly Twitter, has introduced two new paid plans to its platform, as teased earlier this month by owner Elon Musk. What was previously known as Blue has Read more ⮕

US House speaker plans vote this week on stand-alone Israel aid billWASHINGTON, Oct 30 — Newly installed US House Speaker Mike Johnson said yesterday he expects floor action this week to advance a funding bill to support Israel exclusively, even... Read more ⮕