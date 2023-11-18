Social Media Platforms Struggle with Content Control and User Backlash

Six weeks after the eruption of the war in Gaza, social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) are still struggling to control content and withstand user fury. This week, controversies arose involving an old screed by Osama bin Laden and accusations of over-censorship of pro-Palestinian content by Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.





🏆 1. malaymail » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Scam Epidemic: Nearly 80% of Victims Are Married Women, Reveals Bukit Aman CCID DirectorMarried women became victims of 'Love Scam' fraud through a range of platforms, including popular social media platforms such as Facebook, WeChat, Tinder, WhatsApp, Instagram, and others.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

QuickCheck: Is Tabung Haji’s logo being misused in a social media page?KUALA LUMPUR: The state of shoebox rooms being rented out at a shoplot in Taman Maluri, Cheras, was shocking, even for the seasoned enforcement officers.The four-storey building, with its ground floor serving as a shop, had three upper levels partitioned into 78 shoebox rooms.

Source: staronline - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

‘Rucking’, the latest low-impact fitness trend on social mediaInspired by military training, this cardio workout involves walking with a weighted backpack to help build muscle and burn fat.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Jepak by-election : Don’t use social media to inciteBINTULU: Social media users have been reminded not to send provocative and inciting messages during the Jepak state by-election. Sarawak police commis...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Doctors say don't try the 'bone smashing' beauty trend from social mediaKUALA LUMPUR: The latest suspect arrested in the MYAirline case has been remanded for five days until Friday (Oct 27).

Source: staronline - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

PKR division lodges police reports over 'slanderous' social media post on Wan AzizahBlackpink sensation Lisa has once again set her fans’ hearts aflutter with new posts on her Instagram this weekend of her hot and sexy photos in a colourful bikini.

Source: staronline - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »