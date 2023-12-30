Social Media Influencer Khairul Aming Takes Action Against Imitation of His Sambal Brand

Khairul Aming, the social media influencer and entrepreneur, is taking action against a product that has imitated his sambal brand. The product, called Sambal Nyet Khairi, has deceived customers into thinking it is the original Sambal Nyet. Khairul's team is gathering evidence and has purchased the imitated sambal to trace the seller. His lawyer has sent a letter of demand regarding the infringement of intellectual property rights.





