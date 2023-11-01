Smugglers ditch contraband alcohol into sea in bid to escape off Labuan

The suspects were earlier headed from Kiansam waters to Brunei Bay when they were spotted by a marine police patrol vessel at 7pm. Region Four Marine Police Commander Asst Comm Ahmad Ariffin said they then approached the boat to conduct an inspection.“Our men then gave chase and saw the people on the boat throwing dark plastic bags into the water,” he added.

He said the marine police did not pursue the boat further due to limited visibility and the long distance to the latter. “The marine police boat then turned back and later found some 32 cartons of alcoholic drinks floating on the sea,” he said.

The items are estimated to be worth over RM5,000 and have since been fished out from the water and brought to their jetty for further probe under the Customs Act 1967.Malaysia to get Dutch expert help in flood mitigation, says Anwar

