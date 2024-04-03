Smart Malaysia Offers 30% Discount on Vehicle Charging Fees

Smart Malaysia is offering a 30% discount on vehicle charging fees exclusively for smart vehicle owners in the country. Users of the Hello smart mobile app can access a nationwide network of EV chargers with more than 1,000 charging points.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



paultan / 🏆 22. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

smart Malaysia offers 30% savings public charging EV fees for smart car ownersIn conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration, smart Malaysia has announced an exclusive 30% discount on public charging fees&

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Tecno Camon 30 5G & Camon 30 Premier 5G headed to India, spotted on BIS databaseLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

smart #1 Pro mula dihantar di pasaran Malaysiasmart Malaysia mengumumkan permulaan penghantaran smart 1 Pro, portfolio produk premium peringkat permulaan yang menarik

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Exclusive 30% Discount for EV Charging for Smart #1 OwnersSmart 1 owners can enjoy a 30% discount for EV charging at over 1,000 public chargers nationwide during the Balik Kampung season. The discount is available from 6 to 14 April 2024 and can be accessed through the Gentari, JomCharge, and ChargEV networks. The charging feature can be easily accessed through the Hello Smart app.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Smart #1 owners get 30% off for EV charging this Raya seasonBalik Kampung with the Smart 1? This Raya, Smart Malaysia is offering Smart 1 owners 30% discount for EV charging at over 1,000 charge points nationwide.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Tesla Supercharger network in Malaysia – required 30% for use by other brand EVs only from 2025Tesla Malaysia’s launch of its seventh Supercharging station at Gamuda Cove yesterday has brought the total number of Superchargers in the country to 36. This has brought about the question of when its DC chargers …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »