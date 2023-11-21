Smart #1 EV officially launched in Malaysia

The smart #1 (Hashtag One) EV has officially launched in Malaysia today, and is available in three variants: Pro, Premium and Brabus. Regardless of model, the series itself is built on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, which is also used on the Zeekr X and Volvo EX30. The new EV sports a consistent design language all across, though each model varies in terms of onboard equipment.

Starting with the Pro, this version of the smart #1 comes with CyberSparks LED headlamps with daytime running lights, manual headlamp levelling, 19-inch amp alloy wheels, power tailgate and roof rails. Meanwhile, both the Premium and Brabus variants feature Cybersparks LED and Matrix LED headlamps with adaptive high beam, automatic headlamp levelling, automatic front and rear sequential LED turn signals, illuminated front grille and door handles, luminous side logos, side view mirror-mounted courtesy light, and power tailgate with kick senso





