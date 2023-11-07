Smart #1 Electric Vehicle Launch Date and Price Still Unknown in Malaysia

The official launch date and price of the Smart #1 electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia is still unknown. However, according to social media posts by Smart Mobility, the grand launch will happen soon. Smart Malaysia has not made any official announcement yet. The EV will be available in three trims and can be booked through the Hello Smart mobile app. The first 501 customers will receive free charging credits. The Smart #1 Brabus model has a range of up to 400km.

