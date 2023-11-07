I’m not interested in just vaguely gesturing at what Slay the Princess, a horror, time-loop visual novel from Black Tabby Games, is actually about. Often there’s an assumption that a review will be a spoiler-free assessment of whether or not something is worth your time, keeping its distance and speaking in broad generalities.

But sometimes, you need to engage with what a work is really doing in order to say anything meaningful about it, and I don’t think talking around the specifics of Slay the Princess will do it justice. Anyway, I pretty much already did that already when I previewed the game earlier this year. So if you want to know if you should play Slay the Princess, the answer is yes. If you want to know why, read on. Slay the Princess appears pretty single-minded in the beginning. You’re thrust into a situation with no context, walking through a forest toward a cabin where a princess who allegedly will destroy the world is being kept at bay by a single chain around her wrist. It’s up to you to slay her and save everyone. You’re told all this by a narrator who refuses to elaborate on some of the most basic information. How is she going to destroy the world? Does she even want to? Does her apparent capability to destroy the world mean she must die? All of these questions spin through my head as I enter the cabi

