Six foreign women detained for immoral activities in Brunei; police seek more suspects in alleged prostitution ring in the capital

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Borneo Bulletin/ANN): Six foreign women aged between 18 and 39 were detained for alleged prostitution during a recent raid, according to the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) has announced.

The RBPF said personnel from the Gambling Suppression and Anti-Vice Unit raided a house in Kampong Sungai Hanching and detained the suspects who were believed to be offering immoral services. The police are currently looking for several local and foreign male suspects believed also to be involved in the activities.

The RBPF said that mobile phones, local and foreign banknotes totalling BND1,700, condoms and lubricants believed to be involved in the immoral activities were found on the premises. All detained individuals and evidence were brought back to the Criminal Investigation Department for investigation under Section 294A of the Criminal Procedure Code. headtopics.com

