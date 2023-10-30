Sivakumar: Human Resources Ministry working on human capital ecosystem

: The Human Resources Ministry is actively working with industry players to nurture a buoyant local human capital development ecosystem, said Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

He said such a move was one of the crucial steps to drive Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming a fully developed nation. “To achieve this ambitious goal, the nation cannot afford to lose our pool of skilled talent due to a lack of good career prospects or a laggard human capital development system,” he said in his speech at the opening and launching of the National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition (NHCCE) here today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the opening and launching of the two-day event which began today. Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Sivakumar the skilled workforce in the country was at 27 percent compared to the set target of 35 percent by 2030. headtopics.com

“I have asked the departments and agencies under the Human Resources Ministry to ensure the country was on the right track towards achieving the set target by providing the necessary training and not lead to mismatching,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Human Resources Ministry and Human Resources Development (HRD Corp) in a joint statement said the conference themed ‘Pioneering Growth, Inspiring Change’ NHCCE 2023 lined up 30 speakers and among them are world renowned human capital experts, human resources practitioners and subject matter experts. headtopics.com

NHCCE, the biggest human capital development conference in Southeast Asia has attracted 4,000 local and international participants and involves 400 exhibitors providing the latest trends including upskilling models and new technologies. -

