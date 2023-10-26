Sivakumar beri keterangan minggu depan

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more:

UMonline »

Isu HRD Corp: Sivakumar mengadap PAC minggu depanMenteri Sumber Manusia, V. Sivakumar dipanggil untuk memberi keterangan kepada Jawatankuasa Kira-Kira Wang Negara (PAC) berhubung isu Read more ⮕

Sivakumar summoned by PAC ‘to ensure fairness’, says chairmanMas Ermieyati Samsudin says a finance ministry official will testify before the committee on Monday, and the human resource minister on Nov 1. Read more ⮕

PAC panggil Sivakumar untuk ‘berlaku adil’, kata pengerusiMas Ermieyati Samsudin berkata, menteri sumber manusia itu dijangka memberikan keterangan pada 2 Nov. Read more ⮕

Sivakumar to appear before PAC on Monday, says sourceThe Public Accounts Committee is understood to be holding an inquiry into the management and finances of the Human Resource Development Corporation. Read more ⮕

Sivakumar dipanggil PAC pada Isnin, kata sumberDifahamkan Jawatankuasa Kira-kira Wang Negara mengadakan inkuiri berkait program latihan dan pengurusan dana HRD Corp. Read more ⮕

Sivakumar to appear before PAC on Nov 2 over issues involving HRD CorpA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕