SIRIM QAS International: Elevating Fire Safety Standards in Southeast Asia

In a world where safety is paramount, the commitment to maintaining the highest standards of fire is not only a legal requirement but also a vital pledge to the well-being of organisations and their occupants. In Malaysia and throughout Southeast Asia , SIRIM QAS has continuously taken the lead in ensuring fire safety excellence as businesses change and regulations tighten.

SIRIM QAS International has been an essential component in the fire testing and certification services, garnering an excellent track record for their unwavering dedication to safety. Positioned as the primary fire testing hub in Southeast Asia, SIRIM QAS International stands at the forefront of elevating fire safety standards in the region. Benefits of SIRIM’s Fire Protection Testing Services Getting certified allows organisations to obtain enhanced trust and confidence from consumers when it comes to the quality, reliability, and safety of the products provide

SIRIM QAS International Fire Safety Southeast Asia Testing Certification Standards

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WORLDOFBUZZ / 🏆 19. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 Receives SIRIM CertificationLast month, Xiaomi unveiled the Pad 6S Pro 12.4, its latest high-end tablet with a bigger display and an all-metal build. While the device has not been

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Infinix Note 40 Pro Appears On SIRIMBack in January, we saw Infinix's rumoured Note 40 being listed on the SIRIM database. Now, the Note 40 Pro has also made an appearance, meaning that at least

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Infinix GT 20 Pro Appears On SIRIM; Local Launch ImminentInfinix is preparing to launch a new entry-level smartphone soon, this time dubbed the GT 20 Pro. The successor to last year's GT 10 Pro, the phone has yet to

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

OPPO A60 Gets SIRIM Certification Ahead Of LaunchOPPO is set to introduce a new model in the A-series called the A60. While the smartphone has not been announced yet, it has already made its way to several

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Nubia Flip 5G Gets Certified On SIRIM; Malaysian Launch ImminentBack in February, ZTE unveiled the Flip 5G, its first-ever clamshell foldable phone. Placed under its nubia subsidiary, the phone features mid-range specs

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Samsung Announces 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Refresh; Already Listed On SIRIMSamsung has recently unveiled a 2024 refresh of its popular Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet. While mostly similar to its 2022 and 2020 iterations in various

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »