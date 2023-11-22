Sinister Tale Unfolds: The Grisly Murder of Lily Chua

In the tranquil residential area of Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur, a sinister tale unfolded in 1993 that left an indelible mark on the community. Lily Chua Yue See, a pub singer with dreams of enchanting audiences, met a grisly demise at the hands of Michael Gan Wei Seng, an ex-pastor turned music teacher. What started as a seemingly ordinary relationship descended into the abyss of obsession, deceit, and, ultimately – a horrifying murder. This article contains themes of violence and gore.
Reader discretion is advised. If you find such content distressing, it is recommended to exercise caution or choose alternative reading material. The haunting narrative began in 1992, intertwining the lives of Lily Chua and Lisy Teo, an unsuspecting piano teacher from Seremban. Lisy, blissfully married to Michael, found herself unwittingly caught in a web of lies and deception spun by a “mysterious caller” who identified herself as ‘Mrs Wong
