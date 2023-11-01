Single mother, female friend get seven years each for abusing seven-year-old son

The court sentenced them to seven years’ jail on each charge and ordered them to serve the sentences concurrently from the date of their arrest on Aug 12. “If you (victim’s mother) ask your child to follow you, he will definitely do it even if it means enduring pain.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Diyana Zubir asked for a deterrent sentence, saying the victim had suffered more than 20 physical injuries and had been frequently abused. In mitigation, lawyer Nur Hazneena Zureen Jaesleen Mohd Hanafiah, representing the two accused, appealed for a lighter sentence, considering it was their first offence and they deeply regretted their actions.

