Singer Selina Jen of S.H.E reflects on motherhood, shares photos of son for 42nd birthday

In conjunction with her 42nd birthday on Tuesday (Oct 31), Jen took to Instagram to share pictures of Little Cashew and herself with fellow S.H.E members Ella Chen and Hebe Tian, and also separately with her boyfriend Xiao Xu.

In the caption of her post, the singer said that she felt like Wonder Woman since entering motherhood, unafraid of pain or hardship. "Ever since I had Little Cashew, I feel like the richest (person) in the world. My son is the most handsome and the most good-looking. My 'mum filter' can no longer be removed too. Thinking of everything I have at this moment makes me smile and shed tears. It's love," she wrote.

Jen also wrote about her boyfriend, saying:"It's love when I held your hand when we went to eat ramen that day. It's love when we understand and appreciate one another." At press time, Jen's Instagram post has garnered over 91,800 likes and counting. Many celebrities and netizens also left under her post, gushing over the"heartwarming" photos and wishing her a happy birthday.Taiwanese artiste Chen Han Dian, 39, wrote:"Happy Birthday. Wishing you good health, bliss and an abundance of joy."

"Looking at Selina's baby fills me with so much joy. I love S.H.E the most. Would love to see all of you together again," one netizen said.Jen announced the arrival of her son via Instagram on Sept 7. She revealed then that Little Cashew had to stay in an incubator for a few days due to fluid in his lungs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Wanita maut selepas kereta dihempap pokokSeorang wanita maut selepas kenderaan pelbagai guna (MPV) dipandunya dihempap pokok di Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak, menghala ke Ulu Yam, di sini

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: MYAirline staff lodges two reports over unpaid salariesULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak by-election: Ignore calls to stay away from polls, urges Awang TengahULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Iran increased imports of Malaysian agrofood in 2022, Dewan Rakyat toldULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: T'ganu Wanita MCA aims to empower women entrepreneurs with digital knowledgeULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Water pollution in Sg Kecil traced to food processing premises, says LuasULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕