Singaporean YouTuber Rents a Japanese Man for a Day

Japan is known for their eccentricity that would stir an uproar on the Internet with something out of the norm. Anything and everything is possible in such a country, like roaming around the city to rent clothes, studios, Mario Karts and people. Yes, you can rent almost anyone, from mothers to sisters and even romantic partners! Recently on Tiktok, a personal fitness trainer & YouTuber from Singapore, Tyen Rasif, went viral for her trip to Japan.

The 38-year-old expressed the lack of a father figure growing up as her father walked out of her life when she was only 11 years old. Thus, due to such trauma, she grew up craving for such a presence in her life and so, Tyen Rasif ended up renting a 63-year-old Japanese man for a day. Source:TIKTOK/Tyen Rasif As explained in the video, she rented the elderly man named Mr. Natori through an agency called 'Ossan Rental', a company providing elder companionship just as the name suggest

