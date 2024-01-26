Singaporean Teen Radicalized as White Supremacist Issued Restriction Order

A 16-year-old Singaporean student who identified as a white supremacist and aspired to conduct attacks against minority groups overseas was issued with a restriction order under the Internal Security Act in November 2023, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said today.

Investigations found that the teen, who was a Secondary Four student at the time, had been self-radicalised by online far-right extremist propaganda and wanted to further the white supremacist cause, even though he is of Chinese ethnicity. He is the second Singaporean to be dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies. The first was detained under the ISA in December 2020, and ISD said today that he was released and issued with a Suspension Direction this month





