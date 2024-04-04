Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz refuses to divorce wife Bella Astillah

Singapore an actor Aliff Aziz has refused to divorce his wife, Malaysian artiste Bella Astillah , at the Federal Territory Lower Syariah Court on Thursday (April 4). “This isn’t a decision I can make in just one day. I need time. I don’t agree (with the divorce). I still love Bella,” he said. With both parties unable to reach an agreement, syarie judge Wan Mohd Najib Wan Hamat ordered them to appoint a conciliatory committee ( JKP ) in their divorce case, which will be revisited on June 4.

Meanwhile, Bella – whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah – said she was shocked by Aliff’s choice not to proceed with the divorce. “I didn’t see this coming and thought everything would be resolved today. Divorce is the one thing I fear most, which is why I’ve been trying to (fix our marriage) for years. But I think I’ve had enough now,” she said. Bella, who married Aliff in 2016, filed for a divorce from the Singaporean on March 11

Singapore Actor Aliff Aziz Divorce Wife Bella Astillah Malaysian Artiste Court Agreement Conciliatory Committee JKP

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actress Bella Astillah files for ‘fast-track’ divorce from Singaporean singer and actor Aliff AzizKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Actress Bella Astillah has filed for a ‘fast-track’ divorce from husband, Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz today. Bella or her real name...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Bella harap prosiding berjalan lancar, Aliff Aziz dikawal ketatBella harap prosiding berjalan lancar, Aliff Aziz dikawal ketat

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Bella Astillah sudah penat, terkejut Aliff Aziz enggan berceraiBella Astillah sudah penat, terkejut Aliff Aziz enggan bercerai

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Enggan ulas isu ‘unfollow’ Bella, ibu Aliff Aziz ajak kejar pahala hujung RamadanEnggan ulas isu 'unfollow' Bella, ibu Aliff Aziz ajak kejar pahala hujung Ramadan

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Bella Astillah claims Aliff Aziz cheated on her 11 times, once with her sisterLONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Luton Town on Wednesday despite fielding a much-changed side.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

[Video] “Dia Curang Dengan Adik Saya” – Bella Dedah Aliff Aziz Telah Curang 11 Kali Sepanjang PerkahwinanDalam masa sama, Bella Astillah turut berkata bahawa dia menjalinkan hubungan dengan pelakon baharu, Muaz Zabir dengan tujuan untuk membuatkan Aliff Aziz cemburu.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »