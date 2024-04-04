Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz refuses to divorce wife Bella Astillah

Singapore an actor Aliff Aziz has refused to divorce his wife, Malaysian artiste Bella Astillah , at the Federal Territory Lower Syariah Court on Thursday (April 4). “This isn’t a decision I can make in just one day. I need time. I don’t agree (with the divorce). I still love Bella,” he said. With both parties unable to reach an agreement, syarie judge Wan Mohd Najib Wan Hamat ordered them to appoint a conciliatory committee ( JKP ) in their divorce case, which will be revisited on June 4.
Meanwhile, Bella – whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah – said she was shocked by Aliff’s choice not to proceed with the divorce. “I didn’t see this coming and thought everything would be resolved today. Divorce is the one thing I fear most, which is why I’ve been trying to (fix our marriage) for years. But I think I’ve had enough now,” she said. Bella, who married Aliff in 2016, filed for a divorce from the Singaporean on March 11
Singapore Actor Aliff Aziz Divorce Wife Bella Astillah Malaysian Artiste Court Agreement Conciliatory Committee JKP
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »