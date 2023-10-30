Singapore warns of global rate tightening on inflation risk

El Nino’s supply-side shocks and rising geopolitical tensions could result in additional policy tightening or prolonged high rates. (Wiki/CEphoto)
“There are nascent supply-side sources of fresh price pressures” as oil skirts close to US$100 a barrel, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its biannual macroeconomic review published Monday. Indonesia and the Philippines both delivered surprise interest rate hikes in the past weeks and signalled they could do more to support their currencies and stem price risks.
The MAS will “maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band,” the central bank said in the report Monday, recapping its Oct 13 decision to keep the the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate on an appreciating path. “There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred.” headtopics.com
The MAS chief signalled in an Oct 27 interview that authorities aren’t necessarily under pressure to do more even as regional peers turn hawkish. Keeping the trade-weighted exchange rate on an appreciating path means it is continuing to strengthen against other currencies and lowering imported inflation, Menon said.
The MAS, which tightened monetary policy five times in the past two years, will next announce its decision in late January when it starts shifting to a quarterly release from a twice-yearly schedule. The core price gauge closely-monitored by the MAS is expected to resume a “broadly easing trend” over the course of 2024, it said. headtopics.com
While Asian economies have posted modest price gains relative to the West, they are “more vulnerable to volatility in food and energy prices and higher imported inflation” arising from a stronger dollar, the report said.Accommodation inflation in Singapore is expected to ease in 2024 as the supply of completed housing units expands