Singapore ultramarathoner calls it mission accomplished after completing 480km run against world’s elite

Joshua Toh ran about 480km at the ultramarathon race Backyard Ultra in Tennessee, USA on Oct 21, 2023, to finish 22nd out of 75 runners. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Oct 30 — Having broken the Singapore record for running around 340km in over 50 hours last year, 46-year-old Joshua Toh wanted to see how far he could really go when pit against the world’s best ultramarathoners.

“So when the race started, I went through every loop, doing the same thing over and over again. And that was the thing that kept me going.” When asked how he felt about his performance between this year and last year, Toh told TODAY that it was a much better improvement from the previous year.

“I felt like this is a very long journey that I have undertook. My training started from January 2023, so it’s been about a good 10-month long preparation. And now that the race is over, it feels like a mission complete and I can stand down and relax,” he said. headtopics.com

As compared to the flat, hard surface that he encountered in Singapore, in Tennessee it was an undulating terrain in a trail condition where he had to climb up slopes as part of his route. “Ever since I learned about the format of this race, I fell in love with it. Somehow I enjoy it and I like to put myself to the test.”

The commando also said that substantial and comprehensive training is important as runners must run constantly and frequently to condition their muscles to constant running.

