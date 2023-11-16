Singapore to allocate S$800mil for active ageing centres to support seniors

More seniors will be supported to age well in the community under a programme that will set aside S$800mil (RM2.6bil) over five years for active ageing centres to expand their outreach and increase the range and quality of programmes. Announcing the increased funding and other details of a multi-ministry Age Well SG programme on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: “For many seniors, their biggest enemy is social isolation and loneliness. That’s when your health really deteriorates.

We want them to be socially connected.” He was speaking at a press conference at the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre in Lengkok Bahru, Bukit Merah, on Thursday. There will also be improvements made to housing and streets under the Age Well SG programme, which is also spearheaded by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Transport. Singapore is rapidly agein

