Singapore’s ties with Israel won’t affect relations with Malaysia, says PM Lee

PETALING JAYA: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says the republic’s diplomatic ties with Israel will not affect its relationship with Malaysia amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

At a joint press conference in Singapore, Lee said Singaporeans understand the republic’s stand on the matter Israeli-Palestine conflict. “Malaysia also made its position clear. Their (Malaysia) situation is not the same as ours because we have diplomatic relations with Israel, but at the same time, we have friendly relations with the Palestinian Authority.”

He said Malaysia has a friendly relationship with the Palestinian Authority but no diplomatic ties with Israel. “So that diplomatic situation is not identical. But there’s no reason for that to cause difficulty between Malaysia and Singapore,” he said in response to a question about the impact of the conflict on ties between the two countries. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said what is important is Malaysia and Singapore’s common position on the need for a ceasefire. “That (ceasefire) is very critical for now, and humanitarian assistance. And that position is jointly endorsed by both countries and the majority of countries in the world.”

