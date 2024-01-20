Singapore's largest money laundering case sees assets worth over S$3 billion seized

The assets seized in Singapore’s largest money laundering case that saw 10 foreigners arrested are now worth more than S$3 billion (RM10.55 billion). The police said on Jan 19 that they have issued prohibition of disposal orders on another 55 properties and 15 vehicles. An additional 189 luxury bags, 34 pieces of jewellery and five luxury watches were also seized. This now brings the assets confiscated by the authorities to 207 properties, 77 vehicles, more than S$1.

45 billion in bank accounts, and more than S$76 million in cash of various currencies. Thousands of bottles of liquor and wine, cryptocurrency worth more than S$38 million, 68 gold bars, 483 luxury bags, 169 branded watches and 580 pieces of jewellery have also been seized in total





