Singapore's Economy Predicted to Grow Faster in 2024

It may seem like the dark clouds looming over Singapore's post-pandemic economy in 2023 might finally dissipate in 2024, but that does not mean that people should stop being prepared for rain. Experts are predicting that the Republic's economy will grow faster this year by between 1 to 3 per cent, in line with official estimates and a notable increase from the sluggish 1.2 per cent growth recorded in the whole of 2023.

And when it comes to inflation, economic forecasters are also singing a different tune now compared to the start of 2023. Whereas most said that the rise in prices were expected to persist in 2023, they now expect inflation in 2024 to cool slightly. With global headwinds continuing to cause uncertainties, and the fully implemented hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and increases to other charges keeping household costs elevated, experts say high prices will remain “sticky





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns about potential headwinds in Southeast Asia's economy in 2024Oxford Economics research commissioned by ICAEW reveals concerns about potential headwinds in Southeast Asia's economy in 2024, including slow global growth, declining tourism, and soft export earnings.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

– over 800 hp, 704 km range, production end-2024; from RM374,400 in USFollowing its teaser one year ago, California-based Lucid has now unveiled the Gravity, its second model that is the brand’s first SUV. Its first model, the Air, made its debut in September 2020. The Lucid …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

2024 selidiklah, jangan hentam kromo lagi…Orang Melayu timbang rasanya tinggi. Corak kehidupan lebih banyak bertolak ansur khususnya dalam kehidupan bermasyarakat.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia to implement targeted subsidies programme in 2024Malaysia's Deputy Finance Minister, Rafizi Ramli, has announced that the country will implement a targeted subsidies programme in 2024. The programme will be based on individual and household income, and will be implemented through various mechanisms including subsidies cards.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

New Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2024January brings a selection of indie PC games, a return to The Last of Us, the arrival of Tekken 8, and a new reason to play Bulletstorm. Check out the upcoming releases!

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Putin Announces Intention to Run for President Again in 2024Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his intention to run for president again in the 2024 election, which will extend his power until at least 2030. This comes as a surprise after predictions of an imminent defeat for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »