Singapore’s Catholic Church clarifies stance on blessings for same-sex couples

The Vatican's declaration to allow blessings of same-sex couples was not an endorsement of same-sex unions, but a setting out of the 'rules and boundaries' for priests to bless these couples without it being mistaken as approval, the Catholic Church in Singapore said today.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Male Sex Worker Jailed for HIV-Positive StatusA Singapore male sex worker who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to clients and engaged in unprotected sex has been sentenced to three years and three months' jail.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

PM Lee: Subsidising fare, fee hikes to lower Singapore’s cost of living will cost taxpayers more, needy households will benefit lessPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong explains the drawbacks of subsidizing fare and fee hikes in Singapore, stating that it would increase costs for taxpayers and provide less assistance to needy households.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Singapore Holds Meeting to Establish Safety Rules for Air Taxis and DronesThe Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) held a meeting with 17 civil aviation authorities from Asia-Pacific to establish safety rules for air taxis and drones. The rapid advancement in AAM and UAS technology has led to the need for regulators to keep pace with technology while ensuring security and safety.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Former Singapore teacher sentenced to jail for molesting studentsA former secondary school English and literature teacher in Singapore, who molested 13 male students in a CCA group he coached, was sentenced to three years and six months’ jail on Nov 20.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Rise in Workplace Injuries in Singapore, Declining Total Fertility Rate Linked to Socioeconomic FactorsExperts attribute the rise in workplace injuries in bus and rail operations in Singapore to preventable causes. Additionally, the country's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is linked to cost of living pressures, socioeconomic progress, and infertility. The increase in the number of women participating in the labor force is also influencing women's decision to marry or have children.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »