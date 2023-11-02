Singapore records highest-ever October temperature of 36.3 Celsius

October 2023 was generally warm with daily maximum temperatures above 34 degrees Celsius on 25 days. On Oct 9, temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius in several parts of Singapore, with 36.3 degrees Celsius recorded in the north of Singapore, according to the MSS, reported Xinhua.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the month of October, surpassing the previous record high of 35.7 degrees Celsius recorded on Oct 14, 2001 and Oct 13, 2019. Following the haze episode which affected Singapore on Oct 7 and 8, the haze situation gradually improved with increased showers over Singapore and the surrounding region later in October, according to the MSS.-Bernama-Xinhua

