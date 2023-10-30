Singapore plans to redevelop Woodlands CIQ to make full use of Causeway’s capacity, PM Lee says

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that his government is trying their best to improve the connectivity on Singapore’s side of the Causeway amid frequent congestion on the Causeway. — Picture by Hari AnggaraJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — The Singapore government will commit to enhancing and making full use of the Causeway’s capacity connecting it with Johor, which will see a redevelopment of the current Woodlands’ customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) building.

The republic’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that his government is trying its best to improve the connectivity on Singapore’s side of the Causeway amid frequent congestion there. “With the redevelopment, we will have more capacity and bigger volumes and a faster flow. This will include reclamation to tear down the existing structure and enlarging the footprint.

“I have explained this to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in our meeting and I’m happy that he supports our project,” he said at a joint press conference with Anwar broadcast live from the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore. headtopics.com

