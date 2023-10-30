Singapore, Malaysia to strengthen cooperation on renewable energy

: Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen cooperation on renewable energy, says Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong“Singapore and Malaysia are both moving towards a low-carbon and sustainable future. We are pursuing cross-border electricity trading, which will be a win-win for both countries,” he said at a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Both prime ministers met in Singapore today for the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a joint statement issued at the end of the retreat, the leaders affirmed the commitment to collaborate on renewable energy co-development and cross-border electricity trading.

It said both leaders also looked forward to energy collaboration on other fronts, such as the sharing of low-carbon and renewable energy technologies, carbon capture and storage, and carbon credits. In this regard, the leaders noted the ongoing discussions for Singapore to import renewable energy from Sarawak, and the Malaysian government will give its assistance in accelerating the process. headtopics.com

Anwar said that Malaysia has given its commitment to supply renewable energy as Singapore has increased investments in Malaysia, including through the setting up of data centres. “And our commitment (is) to accelerate the proposal by Sarawak to export energy to Indonesia and Singapore,” he said.

In addition, the leaders acknowledged the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Singapore Power and Tenaga Nasional Bhd to explore the technical feasibility of a second interconnector. The Plentong-Woodlands Interconnector was upgraded in October 2022 to facilitate bidirectional electricity flows of about 1,000 MW between the two countries. headtopics.com

“These efforts will further enhance energy security and enable greater renewable energy integration,” said the statement.

Malaysia, Singapore agree to jointly develop Johor-Singapore SEZ with feasibility studyJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to jointly develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and will undertake a feasibility study on its ecosystem... Read more ⮕

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Zambry: PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, starting... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat star... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar arrives in Singapore for two-day working visitSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore tonight ahead of his two-day working visit in conjunction with the 10th Malaysia-Singapore... Read more ⮕

M’sia to reciprocate S’pore’s increasing investment by resolving oustanding issuesSINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will certainly reciprocate Singapore’s increasing investments and trade into Malaysia... Read more ⮕