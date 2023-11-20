Singapore Holds Meeting to Establish Safety Rules for Air Taxis and Drones

Back in 2019, Volocopter completed a manned flight over Marina Bay Sands in Singapore as part of a trial to validate its ability to fly over the area. — Volocopter Flying cars or vehicles, widely considered the stuff of science fiction, may soar into reality and change the way we travel, particularly in urban areas.

On Nov 9, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced that it held a meeting with 17 civil aviation authorities from Asia-Pacific, including Malaysia and China, to foster a collaboration to establish safety rules for air taxis and drones. CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said there has been a rapid advancement in the development of AAM (advanced air mobility) and UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) technology in recent years. “Air taxis and drones will transform the way we work, move and live. Regulators and regulation need to keep pace with technology to reap its full benefits while ensuring security and public and aviation safety,” he said in his opening remarks at the meetin





