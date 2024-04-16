Singapore Employers Required to Consider Flexible Work Arrangement Requests

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang delivers opening remarks at the launch of Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests. - LIANHE ZAOBAO

The rules will cover formal requests for FWAs, and the processes to submit and evaluate these, but not govern the outcome, the workgroup told reporters at a briefing held earlier in April. On the difference between formal and non-formal requests, the workgroup said formal requests often take the form of structured, recurring arrangements that entail some change in work processes.

The guidelines stipulate that the process to submit a formal request, and how the request will be handled, should be clearly outlined to workers. The reason for the rejection must be given, and the workgroup said the reasons should generally be business-related, such as cost or feasibility. Employees whose employers did not adhere to the guidelines can approach the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices for assistance on formal FWA requests.Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Manpower said the guidelines set out best practices in developing trust and mutual understanding between employers and employees.

These resources will be progressively rolled out from May 2024. Employers can visit the Tafep website to access these resources, sign up for training sessions and make inquiries. These could include checking how the workload and job hours of the requester’s colleagues may need to be changed, for instance.

