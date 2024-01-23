Singapore delays full adoption of SimplyGo for adult public transport fares

The planned full adoption of SimplyGo for adult public transport fares in Singapore will be postponed from the original June 1 date as the authorities address concerns raised by commuters. The government will also spend S$40 million to extend the use of Ez-link cards and Nets FlashPay cards for adult commuters, instead of phasing out the system in 2024 as originally planned.





Malaysia and Singapore to Explore Passport-Free QR Code Clearance for Johor-Singapore Special Economic ZoneMalaysia and Singapore are looking into implementing passport-free QR code clearance at their land checkpoints to support the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). The two countries are exploring several initiatives as they work towards the economic zone.

Singapore's largest money laundering case sees assets worth over S$3 billion seizedThe assets seized in Singapore’s largest money laundering case that saw 10 foreigners arrested are now worth more than S$3 billion (RM10.55 billion). The police said on Jan 19 that they have issued prohibition of disposal orders on another 55 properties and 15 vehicles. An additional 189 luxury bags, 34 pieces of jewellery and five luxury watches were also seized. This now brings the assets confiscated by the authorities to 207 properties, 77 vehicles, more than S$1.45 billion in bank accounts, and more than S$76 million in cash of various currencies. Thousands of bottles of liquor and wine, cryptocurrency worth more than S$38 million, 68 gold bars, 483 luxury bags, 169 branded watches and 580 pieces of jewellery have also been seized in total.

Maher Zain to Perform in Singapore, No Concert Date in MalaysiaMaher Zain, the Swedish-Lebanese R&B artist, is set to perform in Singapore in March, but no concert date has been announced for Malaysia. His concert will feature guest artist Harris J. Catch him live at Singapore Expo Hall 7 on 2 March at 8pm.

Jobstreet by Seek Launches AI-Powered Platform to Transform Singapore's Job and Talent Search JourneyJobstreet by Seek has announced the transformation of its employment platform, using AI technology to offer better job matches, new experiences, and deeper insights for jobseekers and employers in Singapore.

Singapore's Economy Predicted to Grow Faster in 2024Experts predict that Singapore's economy will grow faster in 2024 compared to the previous year. Inflation is also expected to cool slightly. However, high prices are likely to remain elevated due to global uncertainties and increased charges.

Singapore to Lift Ban on Cats in Government-Built ApartmentsSingapore plans to scrap the ban on cats in government-built apartments, relieving citizens from the threat of fines or eviction. The ban, which applies to the majority of Singaporeans living in high-rise HDB apartment blocks, is rarely enforced.

