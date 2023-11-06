Singapore checkpoints anticipate heavy traffic during upcoming holidays

Singapore's Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints are expecting heavy traffic from Nov 9 to 14 due to the long Deepavali weekend and year-end school holidays. During the recent Children's Day weekend, over 1.27 million travellers used the land checkpoints, with more than 460,000 crossings occurring in a single day. Travellers experienced up to three hours of waiting time for immigration clearance. Security measures have been increased at the checkpoints.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Singapore expects ‘very heavy traffic’ at land checkpoints during long Deepavali weekendSINGAPORE, Nov 6 — The Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in Singapore are expected to encounter exceptionally high levels of traffic congestion in the days leading up to and during...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: DPM Wong to party activists: Highlight differences between PAP and opposition, engage wider range of SingaporeansAdvertisementAdvertisement SINGAPORE, Nov 5 — As Singapore heads towards the next General Election (GE), activists from the People’s Action Party (PAP) should highlight the...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

TECHNAVEMY: Upcoming vivo Watch 3 design unveiled, expected to launch 13 Nov 2023vivo is a pretty popular brand in Malaysia, with quality smartphones in all categories. But did you know they also have smartwatches? Well, vivo does have

Source: technavemy | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Bullying in schools, tackling cybercrimes in focus at Parliament on Nov 1The possibility of Hishammuddin Hussein reviving his career in Umno is still there, but it will be an uphill journey for Khairy Jamaluddin as he strives to stay relevant.

Source: staronline | Read more »

PAULTAN: Puspakom extends operations on Saturdays, Nov 18 and 25 – Sg Petani branch now back in businessClick to enlarge Puspakom will open for business on two Saturdays this month, November 18 and 25. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country. The selected branches are open from 8am to …

Source: paultan | Read more »

FMTODAY: Singapore’s deputy PM to take over ruling party ahead of general electionWith the People’s Action Party’s electoral dominance, Lawrence Wong is set to become the island nation’s next premier.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »