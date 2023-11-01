Singapore bars DBS acquisitions for 6 months after outages

The changes will ensure that the bank keeps sharp focus on restoring the resilience of its digital banking services, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement Wednesday. The actions were taken following the repeated and prolonged disruptions of DBS’ banking services this year, most recently last month.
“The problem is that the largest bank in Singapore with the largest number of customers has had more than its fair share of outages.” DBS’ stock has lost 2.6% this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 2.7% loss on the Bloomberg Asia Pacific Banks Index and 5.4% drop in Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index.
A Oct 14 weekend outage left DBS customers unable to access multiple services including online banking and ATM cash withdrawals. The disruption, that also affected Citigroup Inc’s local unit, comes on the heels of similar episodes that DBS has so far struggled to fix.
While the outage had occurred due to a technical issue at an Equinix Inc data centre used by the lenders, MAS said it expects banks to have contractual agreements with data center providers that incorporate its requirements on system availability.
