Singapore bars DBS acquisitions for 6 months after outages

The changes will ensure that the bank keeps sharp focus on restoring the resilience of its digital banking services, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement Wednesday. The actions were taken following the repeated and prolonged disruptions of DBS’ banking services this year, most recently last month.

“The problem is that the largest bank in Singapore with the largest number of customers has had more than its fair share of outages.” DBS’ stock has lost 2.6% this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 2.7% loss on the Bloomberg Asia Pacific Banks Index and 5.4% drop in Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index.

A Oct 14 weekend outage left DBS customers unable to access multiple services including online banking and ATM cash withdrawals. The disruption, that also affected Citigroup Inc’s local unit, comes on the heels of similar episodes that DBS has so far struggled to fix.

While the outage had occurred due to a technical issue at an Equinix Inc data centre used by the lenders, MAS said it expects banks to have contractual agreements with data center providers that incorporate its requirements on system availability.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Singapore, Malaysia to strengthen cooperation on renewable energySINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen cooperation on renewable energy, says Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix). “Sin...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Singapore’s US$110,000-a-month mansion market grinds to a haltHalf of the 10 arrested in the money laundering scandal lived in such dwellings, tainting the luxury market.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Singapore workers in demand internationally, but parents fear overseas postings will impact children’s educationSINGAPORE, Oct 31 — As children who spent most of their growing up years in various international schools away from their native Singapore, coming back home to the country’s...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Singapore Ang Mo Kio HDB flat catches fire, 60 residents evacuated after ; no injuries reportedSINGAPORE, Oct 30 — About 60 residents were evacuated after a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 415 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 caught fire this morning. The Singapore...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Malaysia, Singapore in agreement to improve business development fund financingBoth countries’ enterprises will be able to jointly pursue opportunities in third countries.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Singapore, Malaysia to strengthen cooperation on renewable energyKUALA LUMPUR: A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat after Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim accused a Pakatan Harapan MP of supporting Israel.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕