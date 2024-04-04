Singapore Army Files Police Report Over Motorcyclist Claiming to be Military Policeman

The Singapore army has filed a police report after a motorcyclist claimed to be a military policeman who could impound a car during a dispute on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE). The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, shows the motorcyclist arguing with a driver and threatening to impound their car. The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has clarified that the motorcyclist is not a military policeman and has no authority to impound vehicles.

The SAF has urged the public not to impersonate military personnel and to respect the law

