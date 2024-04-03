Singapore army files police report over motorcyclist claiming to be military policeman

Singapore army has filed a police report after a motorcyclist claimed to be a military policeman who could impound a car during a dispute on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, shows the motorcyclist confronting a driver and demanding that he hand over his car keys. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a military uniform, claimed to be a military policeman and threatened to impound the car.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has clarified that the individual involved is not a military policeman and that they have no authority to impound vehicles. The SAF has filed a police report to investigate the matter further

