Singapore Ang Mo Kio HDB flat catches fire, 60 residents evacuated after ; no injuries reported

A combined platform ladder was deployed at the rear of the block to aid in the firefighting (left) and SCDF personnel carrying out damping down operation in the kitchen area (right). — Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook pic via TODAYSINGAPORE, Oct 30 — About 60 residents were evacuated after a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 415 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 caught fire this morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at about 9.15am on Monday. No injuries were reported as there were no occupants in the unit at the time of the fire, SCDF said in a Facebook post.“SCDF firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus penetrated into the smoke-logged unit. The fire, which involved the contents of a unit, was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets.

“To aid in the firefighting effort, a combined platform ladder was deployed at the rear of the block to provide external coverage with the second water jet,” SCDF added.A video posted on TikTok by user donavanlee.11 showed SCDF personnel and two ambulances at the void deck of the block, as well as a small group of onlookers. — TODAY headtopics.com

Cops record statement from social media content provider ‘Ratu Naga’ over alleged defamation of Dr Wan Azizah on TikTok, Instagram

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Malaysia, Singapore agree to jointly develop Johor-Singapore SEZ with feasibility studyJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to jointly develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and will undertake a feasibility study on its ecosystem... Read more ⮕

Zambry: PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, starting... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat star... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar arrives in Singapore for two-day working visitSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore tonight ahead of his two-day working visit in conjunction with the 10th Malaysia-Singapore... Read more ⮕

Singapore, Malaysia to strengthen cooperation on renewable energySINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen cooperation on renewable energy, says Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix). “Sin... Read more ⮕