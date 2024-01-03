Sime Darby to acquire majority stake in UMW Holdings

The acquisition of Permodalan Nasional's (PNB) 61.2% stake in UMW Holdings for RM3.57 billion in cash will allow it to scale up and strengthen its presence in the Malaysian automotive sector. The conglomerate said the move, which will add high-volume mass-market brands Toyota and Perodua to its portfolio, will allow it to scale up its operations in Malaysia, balancing any geopolitical risks in the region from its two key markets, namely China and Australia.

The acquisition will complement SD's existing automotive portfolio. Its Sime Darby Motors (SDM) division is a major player in the industry as a 'UMW is already a dominant automotive player with a 52% share of the local market, and the exercise is expected to bring the share up to 55%. The enlarged entity will create greater value for all our stakeholders and allow us, as a Malaysian multi-national company, to play a better role in growing the national automotive industry,' he told the national news agency





