Sim: Govt won’t peg ringgit

“This is not the best solution for the current challenges the country is facing,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, as the ringgit continued its downward slide to RM4.77 against the US dollar. “The economy and the financial system are in a good position to face the fluctuations in the global financial markets and exchange rate.”

He said Malaysia will also lose manoeuvring space for monetary policy and will have to adjust its interest rates according to the currency the ringgit is pegged to. “For example, if the ringgit is pegged to the US dollar, then we will have to increase our interest rates in tandem with the United States, and this will add cost pressures on the people,” he said.“Otherwise, we will have to reintroduce capital controls to prevent speculative pressure on the ringgit.

“If capital controls are introduced now, it will dent investors’ confidence and lead to high costs, which in turn may affect capital flows, as the Malaysian capital markets are much bigger than what they were in 1998,” he said.

Bank Negara Malaysia will also ensure that measures are taken to cushion the volatility of the exchange rate. He was responding to a question by Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad on whether the government is planning to peg the ringgit to control the slide of the local note against the US dollar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also said the country was pursuing “de-dollarisation” and increasing demand for local currency to strengthen the ringgit.“I have held discussions with China and Asean nations on how we can use local currency for trade.

