Shipping Firms Suspend Passage Through Red Sea Strait Due to Rebel Attacks

Two of the world’s largest shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have announced the suspension of passage through a Red Sea strait due to Yemeni rebel attacks. The Iran-backed Houthis are targeting shipping to pressure Israel during its conflict with Palestinian Hamas gunmen in Gaza.
