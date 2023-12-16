HEAD TOPICS

Shipping Firms Suspend Passage Through Red Sea Strait Due to Rebel Attacks

Two major shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have decided to suspend passage through a Red Sea strait following attacks by Yemeni rebels. The rebels, backed by Iran, are targeting shipping in order to put pressure on Israel during its ongoing conflict with Palestinian Hamas gunmen in the Gaza Strip.

Two of the world’s largest shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have announced the suspension of passage through a Red Sea strait due to Yemeni rebel attacks. The Iran-backed Houthis are targeting shipping to pressure Israel during its conflict with Palestinian Hamas gunmen in Gaza.

