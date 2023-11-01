Sharkoon SKILLER SGK20 affordable mechanical gaming keyboard launched

The SKILLER SGK20 offers a choice between two types of switches: red or brown, both sourced from the reputable manufacturer Huano. Red switches provide quick and quiet keystrokes, making them suitable for avid gamers. On the other hand, brown switches, with a perceptible actuation point, cater to typists and occasional gamers. Regardless of your choice, both switch types offer a remarkable 20-million keystroke lifespan.

Notably, the SKILLER SGK20 features RGB illumination. What sets it apart is the level of customization it offers. Users can personalize the RGB illumination through downloadable software, adjusting color, intensity, and brightness. The software also includes 18 pre-programmed lighting effects. Customizations can be saved in different lighting profiles, offering flexibility for users. Additionally, the software allows the creation of up to 20 game profiles, bundling personal settings and macros.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GIZMOCHINA: Get the latest OPPO Pen Stylus at GiztopLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: Overwatch 2’s Latest Patch Is Nerfing The Support HeroesThis balancing update precedes the upcoming K-pop Le Sserafim collab

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas warJERUSALEM: The deadliest ever Gaza war raged for a 25th day yesterday after Hamas staged its October 7 attack on Israel, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: President Biden Worried About AI After Watching Latest Mission: ImpossibleJoe Biden has some concerns after watching the Tom Cruise-led action film featuring an evil AI overlord

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Possible Poco F6 gets certified in IndiaLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro sets sales records, sold out in four hoursLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕