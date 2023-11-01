Sharkoon SKILLER SGK20 affordable mechanical gaming keyboard launched

The SKILLER SGK20 offers a choice between two types of switches: red or brown, both sourced from the reputable manufacturer Huano. Red switches provide quick and quiet keystrokes, making them suitable for avid gamers. On the other hand, brown switches, with a perceptible actuation point, cater to typists and occasional gamers. Regardless of your choice, both switch types offer a remarkable 20-million keystroke lifespan.
Notably, the SKILLER SGK20 features RGB illumination. What sets it apart is the level of customization it offers. Users can personalize the RGB illumination through downloadable software, adjusting color, intensity, and brightness. The software also includes 18 pre-programmed lighting effects. Customizations can be saved in different lighting profiles, offering flexibility for users. Additionally, the software allows the creation of up to 20 game profiles, bundling personal settings and macros.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕