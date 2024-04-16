Shares of Trump's Social Media Company Slump 18% as it Plans to Sell Millions of Shares

Donald Trump , the Republican candidate for president in the November election, is on trial in a Manhattan court related to hush money payments to a porn star. ― Jeenah Moon/Pool via ReutersNEW YORK, April 16 ― Shares of Donald Trump 's social media company slumped 18 per cent yesterday, extending losses since the stock's debut last month, after the company said it could sell millions of shares in coming months, including the former president's entire stake.

The stock already has fallen nearly 60 per cent since it opened on its first day of trade at US$70.90 , after a blank-check merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The shares closed down 18.4 per cent at US$26.61.Monday's filing, known as a registration statement, is considered standard after a company goes public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

The filing showed a potential sale of 146.1 million shares, including Trump's stake of 114.8 million shares, divided between the 78.75 million he owns and an additional stake he could receive if certain performance-based measures are achieved.

Donald Trump Social Media Trump Media & Technology Group Shares Stock Market

