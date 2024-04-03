Shake Shack to Open First Outlet in Malaysia

More than two years after the burger joint announced its expansion into the Malaysian market, Shake Shack’s first outlet in Malaysia will finally open its doors on 10 April. The restaurant's signature offering, the ShackBurger, is highly regarded for its tasty beef patty accompanied by the proprietary ShackSauce and potato buns.

It is unclear whether the TRX outlet will offer the Double ShackBurger option.

