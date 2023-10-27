Shake Shack Malaysia: What can you expect to pay for a burger when it arrives next month

We just saw the announcement that Shake Shack is opening its doors in Malaysia, with the first branch set to be located at The Exchange, TRX. With the first store expected to be opened next month, we will have to be prepared for the sticker price of the burgers sold at the store.

The Shake Shack branch in Malaysia is operated by SGP Group, the same group that is handling the brand in South Korea and Singapore. So we have two countries to work from for the upcoming pricing for the burgers here.We will work with the cheapest burger on the menu – the ShackBurger. This burger is present in every store around the world, as it is a staple for the Shake Shack brand.

We can expect Shake Shack Malaysia to come up with something special. Maybe it can be a Durian shake? Or Cendol Concrete? Or even a special sauce for the fries? Are you looking forward to the first Shake Shack in Malaysia? We sure are, we can’t wait. headtopics.com

