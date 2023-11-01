SGWZONE eGPU-The Gaming & AI BOX Review:

The USB-4 UFP port even can support an extra 85W PD power supply for connected devices, which means you can even power up and strengthen graphic performance with a single cable for the laptop. This graphics box gets a maximum of 240W power, which is more than enough to provide an extra 85W of charging in addition to its own power supply!
On top of that, there is a triple heatpipe cooler and a centrifugal fan on top of the GPU for cooling. Temperatures in gaming are great, only around 75°C at full power on the GPU. Of course, the size of the Gaming & AI BOX is perfect for me. Well, of course, there’re small-sized eGPUs on the market, but the funny thing about them is that they are often equipped with an external power adapter, bulky and silly. So it’s very smart of the graphics BOX to use the built-in GaN power supply.It’s extremely easy to use. Make sure you get the right connection, USB-4 or Thunderbolt. For first use, just connect the EGPU to the PC and then install the graphics driver.
In The Witcher 3 Remastered, using 3440×1440 and high quality, it averaged 52fps, a very good performance. The xe GPU only had 10fps, a huge improvement in the gaming experience. I also tried my favorite game Genshin Impact and at high graphics, this eGPU could maintain 60fps at high quality, compared to the 20fps of the Xe graphics, I can only say that this eGPU is really perfect for gamers.
