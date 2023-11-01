SG police: At least 25 people lost RM132,200 since October through parcel delivery scams

“With the upcoming festive period and major online shopping events, members of the public are advised to be more cautious of such scams,” the police said, referencing popular sales events such as 11.11 sales, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or 12.12 sales.

Victims who click on these links are led to fake websites that require them to provide their personal details, which could include banking credentials. The police advised the public to look out for signs of phishing and never to disclose any personal details and One Time Passwords (OTP) to anyone.“SingPost will never send you a text message or email requesting additional payment through an embedded link that demands that you give SingPost your personal or banking information,” the police said.

Financial institutions, then telcos in Singapore accountable to scam victims if found negligent under planned framework ‘I blame myself’: M’sian woman working in SG loses over RM17,000 after encountering scammer on Facebook’s dating service

