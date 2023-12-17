Seven-year-old boy dies in landslide tragedy

Time stood still for the Loh family on Dec 16, 2022, when what started as a family trip ended in tragedy after seven-year-old Zech Loh Qi Yi died in a landslide in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor. Zech was one of 13 children who died in the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite. The incident claimed a total of 31 lives and injured 61 others. Zech's mother, Tan Ei Ein, expressed her determination to hold someone accountable for the tragedy.





British troops' massacre of Malayan civilians in Batang Kali remains obscureOn Dec 12, 1948, a total of 24 unarmed Malayan civilians were murdered in cold blood by British troops close to Batang Kali town. More than 70 years later, though, the Batang Kali massacre remains an obscure historical event in the eyes of the Malaysian public. And none of those responsible for the killings has ever been properly brought to justice for their crimes.

