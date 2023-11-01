Service outages: Singapore’s Monetary Authority bars DBS from acquiring new business ventures, reducing branch and ATM network sizes for six months

DBS said then that the disruption was caused by an issue at a common data centre, Equinix, which was also used by other organisations.After the March incident, MAS said that it directed DBS to engage an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the effectiveness and adequacy of the people, processes and technology supporting its digital banking services.
“The roadmap is being implemented in phases, with the changes affecting its system architecture design taking more time to complete.” “MAS has directed DBS to suspend all changes to the bank’s IT systems except for those related to security, regulatory compliance and risk management for a six-month period.
DBS will take up to 24 months to put in place the planned structural changes to improve the resilience of its digital banking services, MAS said. “We have imposed this six-month pause on the bank to give it the space to take the actions needed to maintain customer trust.DBS’ chairman Peter Seah issued an apology today for the digital banking disruptions that happened this year.
Seah added that the senior management will be held accountable as an acknowledgment that the bank could have done better, adding that this will be reflected in their compensation.
