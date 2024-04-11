Service Disruption at ChargEV's EV Charging Network

On the second day of Hari Raya , most of ChargEV's EV chargers, including AC and DC charge points, are unavailable. However, ChargEV users can still find and activate alternative EV chargers on the app. ChargEV is aware of the service disruption and is working to restore their chargers. Updates will be provided on their social media platforms. This disruption will greatly affect EV drivers during the Hari Raya holiday season .

ChargEV is one of the largest EV charging networks in the country, with chargers deployed at various locations. In Kedah, ChargEV is the only charge point operator with a DC charger

