Seremban City Council to Start Charging for Parking in Nilai and Seremban

SEREMBAN : The Seremban City Council will start charging motorists for parking in several areas under its jurisdiction in Nilai and here from May 2.

In a statement, the council said the charges are in line with provisions in the Road Transport Act 1987 and gazetted council bylaws. "Motorists will be able to use the Flexi Parking and Setel applications as well as Touch n‘ Go e-wallet to make payment," it said in a statement.The MBS said the operating hours were from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday. Parking will be free on weekends and public holidays.

Seremban City Council Parking Charges Nilai Seremban Payment Methods Operating Hours

