Seoul Halloween crowd crush one year on: What we know

A woman walks past newly unveiled-lettering that reads October 29 Memorial Alley under Korean writing that translates as Alley of Memories and Safety, in memory of victims of the October 29, 2022 crowd crush that killed more than 150 people during Halloween celebrations, at the site of the tragedy in the popular Itaewon nightlife area in Seoul on October 25, 2023.

In a narrow, sloping alleyway between streets of bars and clubs, 158 people -- including 28 foreigners -- were crushed to death. The official toll of 159 includes a teenage survivor who killed himself days after the disaster.This year's Halloween is expected to be very subdued, with the public discouraged from celebrating.

The police have ramped up preparations for huge crowds, and this week carried out a drill using an AI-backed network of nearly 1,000 surveillance cameras designed to detect and flag dangerous crowding.

Yu Hyoung-woo, who lost his daughter to the Itaewon crush, said none of the victims' families have received a formal briefing from the government. “Let me make it very clear again, family’s loved ones died walking on the streets of Itaewon,“ Kim said.“The government did not take it seriously, nor are they taking any responsibility.”The police probe found massive failures in planning, and a botched and delayed response to the unfolding catastrophe.

But legal proceedings have dragged on, even as all the officials have been released on bail. No one has been convicted.

